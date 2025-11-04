Do you waddle the waddle?

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

Tune into the 2025 State of the Onion livestream, a virtual two-day event featuring the Tor Project & Tor community's efforts to serve as a lifeline for communities during moments of crisis.

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.

There Would be No Linux Without GNU

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 04, 2025,

updated Nov 04, 2025



GNU started more than 42 years ago and its founder had done research on actual AI more than 45 years ago along with the person who helped him create the FSF more than 40 years ago (Sussman).

Without the GPL, Linux would not be a magnet for contributors (who might otherwise help the BSDs).

Without GCC, compiling Linux would be challenging.

Without GNU's "core utilities" (programs like cp or mv ), Linux would need to rely on likely proprietary tools or toolchains.

"Linux" (as in GNU/Linux) started in 1983, not in 1991.

It started in Boston, not in Helsinki.

GNU started because of the need for freedom; it wasn't about cost-saving ambitions (Torvalds wanted to have his own "cheap UNIX"). █