There Would be No Linux Without GNU

Making Internet Policy Make Sense—Your Multilingual Guide to the Internet

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.  

Tor Project blog

Keeping the internet free together: Join us for State of the Onion 2025

Tune into the 2025 State of the Onion livestream, a virtual two-day event featuring the Tor Project & Tor community's efforts to serve as a lifeline for communities during moments of crisis. 

Arti 1.7.0 released: Onion service restricted discovery, experimental HTTP proxy, relay development, and more.

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

LinuxGizmos.com

HUSKYLENS 2 Expands Edge AI Vision with MCP Integration and YOLO Model Support

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

9to5Linux

Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 2nd, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

original

There Would be No Linux Without GNU

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 04, 2025,
updated Nov 04, 2025

Dr. Richard M. Stallman

GNU started more than 42 years ago and its founder had done research on actual AI more than 45 years ago along with the person who helped him create the FSF more than 40 years ago (Sussman).

Without the GPL, Linux would not be a magnet for contributors (who might otherwise help the BSDs).

Without GCC, compiling Linux would be challenging.

Without GNU's "core utilities" (programs like cp or mv), Linux would need to rely on likely proprietary tools or toolchains.

"Linux" (as in GNU/Linux) started in 1983, not in 1991.

It started in Boston, not in Helsinki.

GNU started because of the need for freedom; it wasn't about cost-saving ambitions (Torvalds wanted to have his own "cheap UNIX").

Linux gamers on Steam finally cross over the 3% mark
Linux 3.05% +0.41%
Incus 6.18 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.18 adds macOS agent support, VirtIO sound for VMs
Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months
AerynOS maintainer confirms that founder Ikey Doherty hasn’t been in contact for six months but assures the project remains stable and on track
There Would be No Linux Without GNU [original]
It started in Boston, not in Helsinki
Wine 10.18 is Out
new wine release
Speaking Truth to Power [original]
Bad actors need to be called out
Join Us in Internet Relay Chat (IRC) [original]
Those of our readers who have an IRC client or know how to install an IRC client are more than welcome to join us there
Meeting Us in Person This Week [original]
The party will be in Manchester
10 Reasons to Choose GNU/Linux, Not Apple, After End of (Vista) 10 [original]
To take control of your life adopt GNU/Linux
Rianne's Fish Have Survived Our Absence [original]
Thankfully we won't be leaving them on their own any time soon
Wetherspoons Cuts the Sugar [original]
it would probably improve health somewhat
Shelf Stable Cosmic DE Will Arrive With a Pop! on December 11
What is likely the most anticipated desktop Linux launch in years kicks off on December 11
 
This minimalist Linux distro is built for small business - and runs like a dream
If you're looking for a minimalist Linux distribution that doesn't force specific apps on you and runs well
Vitalinux – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
Vitalinux is a Linux distribution chosen by the Government of Aragon for its educational centers
ZimaOS – simplified, focused and Open NAS operating system
ZimaOS is a complete operating system with system-level support for remote access
Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking
According to the product brief, the Turris Omnia NG runs Turris OS
Leap Fuels Hands-On Learning, Exploration
Lifelong learners and tech enthusiasts don’t view openSUSE Leap as just a stable operating system
SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support
SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support
Games: Pillars of Eternity, Thrive, BallisticNG, and More
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Recent Valnet Articles in XDA and HowTo Geek
Steam Deck Kicked Off a PC Gaming Revolution and Steam Deck's USB-C Port Has a Wild Number of Uses
Some Steam news
Self-Hosting on a Raspberry Pi, Proxmox, Homelabs, and Home Servers
6 exciting and niche OS projects that are quietly growing as users leave Windows
Zorin OS: the polished gateway from Windows to Linux
Applications: A Look at Bazaar and Kando
Applications for GNU/Linux
No HyperOS 3.1 for You: Xiaomi Devices Missing Out on Android 16 Upgrade
Devuan 6 “Excalibur” Released with Debian 13 “Trixie” Base
Devuan 6 “Excalibur,” based on Debian 13 “Trixie,” is now out with a mandatory /usr merge and PipeWire audio support
Snap out of it: Canonical on Flatpak friction, Core Desktop, and the future of Ubuntu
Jon Seager, VP of Engineering, talks exclusively to The Reg
I always install these 7 Flatpak apps on my Linux PCs
Looking for Flatpak recommendations that go beyond the usual LibreOffice and GIMP suggestions
Radio was evaluated on the Volla Phone Quintus, a smartphone powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, running Ubuntu Touch 24.04
Kiro – minimal, flexible, and customizable Arch-based Linux distribution
Kiro is a minimal, flexible, and fully customizable Arch-based ISO project built on top of ArcoLinux
Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
The Devuan developers announced the release of Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 “Daedalus” distribution as a 100% derivative of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system without systemd and related components.
These are the only 3 Linux distros I recommend to newcomers
Ready to try Linux but confused by the hundreds of distros out there
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Review: StartOS 0.4.0
StartOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution intended to be run on personal servers
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.7, Linux 6.12.57, and Linux 6.6.116
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.7 kernel
A Week of Unwinding [original]
This coming spring this site turns 22
Bicycle Repair, Shoe Repair, and Hacking [original]
Learning how to do things on one's own isn't a bad thing
Linux 6.18-rc4
I'm cutting rc4 a couple of hours early
FreeBSD 15.0-BETA4 Now Available
FreeBSD 15.0 Beta 4 is out
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 2nd, 2025
The 264th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 2nd, 2025.
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) While Microsoft Transmits Malware
some FUD and more
I deleted Windows from my PC after using Linux for five months
"Linux keeps treating me well"
Canonical/Ubuntu: Launchpad, NebiOS 10.0, and Microsoft E.E.E.
3 more Ubuntu stories or Canonical stories
Open Hardware/Modding With Linux, and Phones With Lineage OS
gadgets and more
GNOME at the Surveillance Giant's Summer of Labour and "Most Annoying Problems With These GNOME Extensions"
a pair of GNOME stories
Web Browsers: Tor Browser, Helium, Firefox, and More
WWW software outline
LibreOffice, OpenDocument, and International Criminal Court dumps Microsoft Office
some Productivity Software/LibreOffice picks
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers (Lots of Slop)
hype and more
Now’s the Best Time to Ditch Windows and Mac for Linux
I will detail why both Windows and macOS are terrible options and why Linux is the only sensible choice
SUSE Hugs Buzzwords and Hack Week Project in OpenSUSE
some SUSE leftovers
Nearly 90% of Windows Games now run on GNU/Linux
great news
Nova Launcher's surprise update to could mark an end of era for Android
Arch’s Pacman 7.1 Package Manager Brings Stronger Signature Enforcement
Pacman 7.1 package manager for Arch Linux enforces signature verification by default
Interview with Simon Budig, GIMP developer
GIMP is Free and Libre Open Source Software
Arch Linux’s November 2025 ISO and Archinstall 3.0.12 Installer Are Out Now
The Arch Linux project released today the November 2025 ISO snapshot for the Arch Linux distribution, along with a new version of their menu-based installer, Archinstall 3.0.12.
Kodi 21.3 Improves Blu-Ray Playback on Linux, Adds HDR Support on Xbox One
Kodi 21.3 has been released today as the latest stable version for this free, open-source, and cross-platform media center and home theater software for Linux, Android, macOS, Windows, and other platforms.
Debian’s APT Package Manager to Integrate Rust Code by May 2026
Debian developers confirm that Rust will become a hard dependency for APT starting May 2026
3 Useful Linux Apps to Try This Weekend (Oct. 31 - Nov. 2)
But in Linux repositories, there are countless tools for all sorts of jobs
Terminal Geeks Rejoice! Proton VPN's Long-Awaited Linux CLI is Finally Here
Manage Proton VPN from the command line on Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora
Adios, Windows: These alternatives make switching from Microsoft easy
Windows is not the perfect operating system for everyone
Best Linux Distros for Development
Not only does Linux have all of the development tools you need
Fedora Linux 43 is here!
I’m excited to announce my very first Fedora Linux release as the new Fedora Project Leader
AcreetionOS – user-friendly Arch-based Linux distribution
AcreetionOS is an approachable and user-friendly distribution based on the powerful Arch Linux core
4 hard Linux lessons I learned early - and I was better off for it
My Linux journey started many years ago, and it got off to a really rocky start
Shotcut 25.10 Video Editor Released with Screen Recording, Typewriter Text Effect
Shotcut 25.10 was released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download
As of today, October 22nd, 2025, Canonical has published the first working daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (codename Resolute Raccoon) for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing. Previous daily builds released until today were broken.
Sculpt OS – component-based desktop operating system
Sculpt is a component-based desktop operating system that puts the user in the position of full control
Ximper Linux – Russian Linux distribution
Ximper Linux is a Russian, rolling-release distribution based on ALT Linux
This Week in GNOME: #223 Spooky Updates
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 24 to October 31
New Releases: AerynOS 2025.10 and Unraid 7.2 Released
as covered by Linuxiac
EasyOS Sticks With XLibre and Has New Release
XLibre and EasyOS news
It's FOSS on Software and Free Software News
some picks from It's FOSS
LWN on the Hostile Takeover of RubyGems.org (an Ongoing Coup)
Ruby battles
This Week In Rust, Rust 1.91.0, and DebugFS on Rust
Rust news
