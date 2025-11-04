original
There Would be No Linux Without GNU
GNU started more than 42 years ago and its founder had done research on actual AI more than 45 years ago along with the person who helped him create the FSF more than 40 years ago (Sussman).
Without the GPL, Linux would not be a magnet for contributors (who might otherwise help the BSDs).
Without GCC, compiling Linux would be challenging.
Without GNU's "core utilities" (programs like
cp or
mv), Linux would need to rely on likely proprietary tools or toolchains.
"Linux" (as in GNU/Linux) started in 1983, not in 1991.
It started in Boston, not in Helsinki.
GNU started because of the need for freedom; it wasn't about cost-saving ambitions (Torvalds wanted to have his own "cheap UNIX"). █