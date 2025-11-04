NebiOS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution

news

NebiOS is an Ubuntu-based desktop Linux distribution with a custom Wayland compositor called NebiDE (based on Wayfire). NebiDE delivers a responsive desktop you can feel. Switch audio devices right from Quick Settings, control playback directly on the OSD, and keep your focus without hopping between apps — your flow stays unbroken.

For creators, gamers, and builders alike, this is a seamless platform that respects your choices and stays out of your way.

With Waydroid integration, NebiOS X lets you run Android apps side by side with your native NebiOS/Linux & Wine/Windows clients. Bring your favorite tools and games into the same environment, seamlessly.