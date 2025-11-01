news
Shotcut 25.10 Video Editor Released with Screen Recording, Typewriter Text Effect
Shotcut 25.10 introduces a Typewriter text effect feature using HTML to generate an image or video with a transparent background. The new feature comes with several presets, including 3D image, elastic stroke for video, folded and gold metal for images, as well as party time for video.
The devs also note that fact that generated videos using this feature are limited to 15 frames per second for performance reasons. Results are automatically opened in the Source viewer so you can preview them with their HTML for revising if needed.