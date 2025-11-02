GNOME at the Surveillance Giant's Summer of Labour and "Most Annoying Problems With These GNOME Extensions"

Do you love using Ubuntu but loath some of its restrictive options and annoying quirks? Even though it’s the most popular Linux distro, it’s not perfect and can feel limiting based on your workflow. Thankfully, we have GNOME Extensions to solve most of these issues and make Ubuntu almost perfect!

Ubuntu uses GNOME, and GNOME—by default—offers a very minimal and focused user experience that can feel limiting. Thankfully, you can easily fix this by using extensions—plugins for the desktop environment, which can add more features and even make aesthetic changes.