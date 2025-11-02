news
GNOME at the Surveillance Giant's Summer of Labour and "Most Annoying Problems With These GNOME Extensions"
-
GNOME ☛ Felipe Borges: Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code Mentor Summit 2025
Last week, I took a lovely train ride to Munich, Germany, to represent GNOME at the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code Mentor Summit 2025. This was my first time attending the event, as previous editions were held in the US, which was always a bit too hard to travel.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I Fixed Ubuntu's 5 Most Annoying Problems With These GNOME Extensions
Do you love using Ubuntu but loath some of its restrictive options and annoying quirks? Even though it’s the most popular Linux distro, it’s not perfect and can feel limiting based on your workflow. Thankfully, we have GNOME Extensions to solve most of these issues and make Ubuntu almost perfect!
Ubuntu uses GNOME, and GNOME—by default—offers a very minimal and focused user experience that can feel limiting. Thankfully, you can easily fix this by using extensions—plugins for the desktop environment, which can add more features and even make aesthetic changes.