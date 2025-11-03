news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 03, 2025



Quoting: Kiro - minimal, flexible, and customizable Arch-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

It aims to give users full control over their system by providing clean scripts and a modular structure for building their own customized ISO.

The default configuration includes systemd-boot, EXT4 filesystem, SDDM display manager, and two desktop environments XFCE and chadwm.

It’s designed for power users and developers who want a base to build their personalized setups, rather than a fully loaded “out-of-box” distro.

The build process is transparent, reproducible, and script-driven. The source code, build scripts, and configurations are all version controlled and open.