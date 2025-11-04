news
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (301)
Introduction
This month in Linux Voice and Elvie.
Creating Thread devices with ESPHome
ESPHome makes it easy to create your own smart-home devices that seamlessly integrate with Home Assistant. We show you how to use ESPHome with a Thread network.
The latest quirky and creative GNU/Linux distros
Nate explores Tails 7.0, GLF OS 25.05, Mauna GNU/Linux 24.7 Christian Edition, and SparkyLinux 2025.09.
Linux 6.6's new scheduler
Linux 6.6 introduces the EEVDF scheduler, a next-generation CPU scheduling algorithm focused on fairness and responsiveness.
Typst and other LaTeX competitors
LaTeX has been the standard in technical document preparation for decades. Has a potential replacement finally arrived?
Competition for the Raspberry Pi: Orange Pi RV2
The Orange Pi RV2, an affordable single-board computer, features the RISC-V architecture. We test how it compares to the Raspberry Pi.
Listenin' to the Cold Steel Ring
A cross-platform password manager
Keep your passwords and other sensitive information safe with the open source Bitwarden password manager.
Comparing cron and systemd for task automation
Cron and systemd are two options for automating tasks in Linux. Which is best? That all depends…
Network-wide DNS filtering with AdGuard Home
Do you need a simple solution to block ads, trackers, phishing, and malware sites on your local network? Configure AdGuard Home as your DNS server for comprehensive network protection.
Automating tasks on Linux
Learn how to leverage cron for routine maintenance, backup automation, and critical system monitoring to enhance operational reliability.
Monitor your energy consumption with Go
Before adding a new gadget to the household, Mike Schilli always monitors its power consumption with a Go program and creates intuitive graphs to decide whether it can stay.
Digital encryption in the US
Privacy, commerce, and even politics have influenced, and been influenced by, the issue of data encryption.
Keep track of your notes using QOwnNotes
A deep dive into the open source note-taking application QOwnNotes and its scripting ecosystem.
Sparkling gems and new releases from the world of Free and Open Source Software
Nate explores the top FOSS including the latest version of Firefox, an elegant Wikipedia reader for Gnome, a spooky first-person shooter, and a useful QR code generator.
Updates on technologies, trends, and tools
In the news: GNU/Linux Kernel 6.16 Reaches EOL; Amazon Ditches Android for a Linux-Based OS; Cairo Dock 3.6 Now Available for More Compositors; System76 Unleashes Pop!_OS 24.04 Beta; GNU/Linux Kernel 6.17 Available; Kali GNU/Linux 2025.3 Released with New Hacking Tools; Zorin OS 18 Beta Available for Testing; and Fedora GNU/Linux 43 Beta Available for Testing.
Keep your containers updated with What's up Docker?
Keeping multiple Docker containers updated reliably can become quite a challenge. Enter What's up Docker?
Kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown reports on porting drivers to Rust, and empowering debuggers.