I always install these 7 Flatpak apps on my Linux PCs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 03, 2025



Looking for Flatpak recommendations that go beyond the usual LibreOffice and GIMP suggestions? Want to know which apps a Linux enthusiast actually uses every single day? Here are my seven must-have Flatpaks that I install on all my Linux systems!

Flatpak is one of the primary ways applications get distributed on Linux these days, and I’ve found that certain apps just work better in this format—fewer dependency issues, cleaner updates, or better sandboxing. Some apps are only available as a Flatpak, in fact, so you have no other choice. So, while I use dozens of apps on my Linux PC, I always install these seven as Flatpaks.