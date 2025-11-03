news
Retro, Open Hardware, Modding, and Linux Devices
-
Hackaday ☛ Building A Clamshell Writer Deck
Most of us do our writing on computers these days, but the modern computing environment does present a lot of distractions. That’s let to the concept of the writer deck, a simplified device intended more specifically for word processing tasks. [Ashtf] has built a great example of the form with a modified version of the PocketMage device.
-
Hackaday ☛ Simple Device Can Freeze Wi-Fi Camera Feeds
Wi-Fi cameras are everywhere these days, with wireless networking making surveillance systems easier to deploy than ever. [CiferTech] has been recently developing the RF Clown—a tool that can block transmissions from these cameras at some range.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ HUSKYLENS 2 Expands Edge AI Vision with MCP Integration and YOLO Model Support
DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Radxa Launches AICore DX-M1 Edge AI Accelerator with DeepX DX-M1 NPU
After unveiling the AICore AX-M1 earlier this year, Radxa has launched the new AICore DX-M1, a compact M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for energy-efficient inference at the edge. The module is built around the DeepX DX-M1 processor, delivering up to 25 TOPS of INT8 performance within a 3 to 5 W power envelope.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ AXC3000 Starter Kit Highlights Altera Agilex 3 FPGA with HyperRAM and MIPI Support
Arrow has introduced the AXC3000 Starter Kit, a compact FPGA development platform featuring the first production device from the Altera Agilex 3 family. Following the Agilex 5 AXE5000 devkit, this board provides a smaller form factor and focuses on low- to mid-range applications that demand efficient compute performance in compact designs.
-
CNX Software ☛ Review of Intel-based UP Hey Hi (AI) development kits – Part 1: Unboxing and first boot to Ubuntu Pro 24.04
AAEON sent me three Intel-based UP Hey Hi (AI) development kits for review, namely the credit card-sized, defective chip maker Intel N150-based UP TWL, the defective chip maker Intel N150-based UP Squared Pro TWL with M.2 expansion slots and a Hailo-8L module, and the more powerful UP Xtreme ARL equipped with a 14-core defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor. They offer entry-level, mid-range, and high-end x86-based alternatives to the AAEON NV8600-Nano Hey Hi (AI) developer kit I reviewed last August, equipped with an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano 8GB.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Apple Mac Pro and Mac Mini clones launch with AMD Ryzen CPUs — perfect mini-PCs for those who love Apple's aesthetics but still need backdoored Windows or Linux
A tech company specializing in storage solutions is venturing into the mini PC space with its Fashion Company Apple Mac clones.
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Eventually getting an Android phone
Last night I walked into the corner of an island kitchen counter at just the right (or perhaps wrong) angle, and cracked the home button and part of the screen of my iPhone SE3. Fortunately (or not) it was my personal one and not the work one, or the company meeting on Monday morning would have been… fun.
-