Retro, Open Hardware, Modding, and Linux Devices

Arrow has introduced the AXC3000 Starter Kit, a compact FPGA development platform featuring the first production device from the Altera Agilex 3 family. Following the Agilex 5 AXE5000 devkit, this board provides a smaller form factor and focuses on low- to mid-range applications that demand efficient compute performance in compact designs.

After unveiling the AICore AX-M1 earlier this year, Radxa has launched the new AICore DX-M1, a compact M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for energy-efficient inference at the edge. The module is built around the DeepX DX-M1 processor, delivering up to 25 TOPS of INT8 performance within a 3 to 5 W power envelope.

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

Arch Linux 2025.11.01 is here as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.