Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and LINUX Unplugged
Linux User Space Episode 6:03: Boot Slide N' Boogie
Coming up in this episode
* All the distro news
* All the browser news
* And a Cosmic Recap
Late Night Linux – Episode 358
Mark Shuttleworth recently spoke to us about what he’s apprehensive and excited about in the tech world, and more.
Destination Linux 441: COSMIC Desktop Launches Into Beta
00:01:48 Community Feedback
00:11:25 Tech Troubles: RAM, Network, & Arch Linux
00:19:42 New PC Build & Hardware Upgrades
00:26:00 Ubuntu Launches Canonical Academy
00:36:20 System76 COSMIC Desktop, COSMIC Sync & Final
00:51:23 Gaming: Darkenstein 3D & Wolfenstein Memories
01:05:10 Software Pick: Reins Chat for Ollama
01:10:29 Support the Show
01:12:33 Outro
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ The Mess Machine | LINUX Unplugged 639
After all the Hey Hi (AI) hype is over, one change for GNU/Linux will be sticking around; we put it to the test.