Speaking Truth to Power
18 months ago, in May 2024, Rianne said "The Truth is About to Prevail", expecting it would prevail challenges. Since then it has remained true. Prior to that, truth prevailed in the face of complaints to two webhosts and even an ISP. Put another way, 3 different and totally separate (independent) parties that looked into the complaints all sided with us.
Speaking truth to power isn't easy. It's not cheap either. But it needs to be done. Bad actors need to be called out. █