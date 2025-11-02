news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 02, 2025



Quoting: Arch's Pacman 7.1 Package Manager Brings Stronger Signature Enforcement —

Arch Linux‘s package manager, Pacman, has reached version 7.1, bringing a notable focus on security, sandboxing, and build reproducibility.

Starting with this update, Pacman now restricts system calls more tightly, leverages the NO_NEW_PRIVS flag to prevent privilege escalation, and offers fine-grained sandbox control through new configuration options in pacman.conf and on the command line.

Several compatibility fixes were also added to ensure smooth operation when running as a non-root user or on NFS-mounted filesystems, while support for older Landlock ABIs was restored.