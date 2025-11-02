news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 02, 2025



Quoting: Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months —

During my brief exchange yesterday with the AerynOS team about the coverage of their updated 2025.10 ISO release, they mentioned something about the project’s founder, Ikey Doherty, that I wasn’t entirely sure how to take at first — specifically the part that stated, “he stepped back six months ago.”

So, I thought there must’ve been some misunderstanding — that it couldn’t really be what was written. But after a quick search for more details, I came across a message on the project’s GitHub account, posted just a day earlier. In it, Rune Morling (ermo), the co-founder of the AerynOS project, responds to the question, “Where is Ikey?” with the following...