posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 04, 2025



Quoting: NVIDIA Releases Linux Driver 580.105 With HDMI and Game Crash Fixes —

After releasing version 580.95 of its stable display driver for 64-bit Linux systems in late September, NVIDIA has today rolled out a new version, 580.105, which is now available for download as a recommended update for users seeking the latest improvements for their graphics hardware.

Among the notable improvements, the driver introduces a new environment variable, CUDA_DISABLE_PERF_BOOST, allowing users to disable CUDA’s default behavior of automatically boosting GPU clock speeds to higher power states during compute workloads.