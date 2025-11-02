news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 02, 2025



Quoting: Debian’s APT Package Manager to Integrate Rust Code by May 2026 —

In a message to Debian’s dev mailing list, Julian Andres Klode, a long-time Debian developer and one of the primary maintainers of the APT package manager, has announced plans to introduce hard Rust dependencies into APT beginning no earlier than May 2026.

Klode explained that this change will bring the Rust compiler, standard library, and parts of the Sequoia ecosystem into Debian’s core package management infrastructure. Initially, the Rust integration will focus on critical areas such as parsing .deb, .ar, and .tar files, as well as handling HTTP signature verification.