9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 2nd, 2025
This week, we got new releases of the IPFire firewall distro, Shotcut video editor, Tor Browser anonymous web browser, KDE Plasma desktop environment, Qt Creator IDE, LibreOffice office suite, Kodi media center, as well as Arch Linux, Fedora Linux, and AerynOS distributions.
On top of that, I show you how to upgrade your Ubuntu 25.04 systems to Ubuntu 25.10. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for November 2nd, 2025.