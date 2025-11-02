9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 2nd, 2025

AerynOS 2025.10 ships with the latest GNOME 49.1 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, along with the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment for those who want to install AerynOS with KDE Plasma instead, or with System76’s COSMIC Beta desktop environment.

Kodi 21.3 is here to improve Blu-ray playback on Linux, add HDR support on Xbox One, improve the speed of video library rescans, add support for Turkish keyboards on Linux, improve touch support for slider dialog arrows, and add support for HTTP Basic Authentication.

The second alpha of Kodi 22 brings FFmpeg 8 support for the best possible media handling, HEIF/HEIC support, new Season Plot and Movie/TV Show Original Language sections in Library/Sources and Management, a new Weather Skinning API, and a new dialog explaining the microphone permissions on Android.

Shotcut 25.10 introduces a Typewriter text effect feature using HTML to generate an image or video with a transparent background. The new feature comes with several presets, including 3D image, elastic stroke for video, folded and gold metal for images, as well as party time for video.

Arch Linux 2025.11.01 is here as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Arrow has introduced the AXC3000 Starter Kit, a compact FPGA development platform featuring the first production device from the Altera Agilex 3 family. Following the Agilex 5 AXE5000 devkit, this board provides a smaller form factor and focuses on low- to mid-range applications that demand efficient compute performance in compact designs.

After unveiling the AICore AX-M1 earlier this year, Radxa has launched the new AICore DX-M1, a compact M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for energy-efficient inference at the edge. The module is built around the DeepX DX-M1 processor, delivering up to 25 TOPS of INT8 performance within a 3 to 5 W power envelope.

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

Mini Perveen, a young girl in remote Purnia, Bihar—one of India’s most underdeveloped districts—recently discovered her niche by selling embroidered artwork online.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 2nd, 2025

This week, we got new releases of the IPFire firewall distro, Shotcut video editor, Tor Browser anonymous web browser, KDE Plasma desktop environment, Qt Creator IDE, LibreOffice office suite, Kodi media center, as well as Arch Linux, Fedora Linux, and AerynOS distributions.

On top of that, I show you how to upgrade your Ubuntu 25.04 systems to Ubuntu 25.10. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for November 2nd, 2025.

