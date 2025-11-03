news
Games: Steam Next Fest, DIY Pinball Machine, and More
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Steam Next Fest - October 2025 Recap
Another Steam Fext goes by, plenty of good games to try. I was also impressed, by the number of GNU/Linux Native games to be tested this time around. Games are listed in no particular order. Demos are still available.
-
Hackaday ☛ DIY Pinball Machine Uses Every Skill
Pinball machines have something for everyone. They’re engaging, fast-paced games available in a variety of sizes and difficulties, and legend has it that they can be played even while deaf and blind. Wizardry aside, pinball machines have a lot to offer those of us around here as well, as they’re a complex mix of analog and digital components, games, computers, and artistry. [Daniele Tartaglia] is showing off every one of his skills to build a tabletop pinball machine completely from the ground up.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with The Outer Worlds 2 - 2025-11-01 Edition
Between 2025-10-25 and 2025-11-01 we selected 5 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. The biggest game of that past week is probably the new one by Obsidian, namely The Outer Worlds 2, the sequel to the previous Action RPG from a few years back. Here’s the whole list of titles to consider for your Steam Deck!
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition released at $169 — bright yellow console comes with Pac-Man: Double Feature 2-in-1 game cartridge
Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition games console released in striking, vivid yellow livery.