Steam Deck Kicked Off a PC Gaming Revolution and Steam Deck's USB-C Port Has a Wild Number of Uses
HowTo Geek ☛ How the Steam Deck Kicked Off a PC Gaming Revolution
The Valve Steam Deck may not have sold Nintendo Switch numbers (it would help if you sold it where I live, Valve), but its impact on PC gaming goes far beyond how many people bought one.
In what was probably the plan all along, the Steam Deck kicked off several new trends in PC gaming that are still reaching their full impact, so let's look at how the Steam Deck changed the game, and how its impact will be felt going ahead.
HowTo Geek ☛ Your Steam Deck's USB-C Port Has a Wild Number of Uses
Despite getting a bit long in the tooth, the Steam Deck is still a fantastic little handheld PC. One of its rare negatives is that it comes with only a single USB-C port. That port might be lonely, but boy, does it do some heavy lifting. The number of devices you can plug into it is staggering.