news
Arch Linux’s November 2025 ISO and Archinstall 3.0.12 Installer Are Out Now
Arch Linux 2025.11.01 is here as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.
The Arch Linux ISO snapshot for November 2025 ships with the Archinstall 3.0.11 menu-based installer, but Archinstall 3.0.12 has also been released today with support for a new -S flag for arch-chroot and the ability to skip bootloader configuration checks when ‘No Bootloader’ is selected as the bootloader.