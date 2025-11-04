LibreELEC 12.2.1 Media Center Arrives with Kodi 21.3 Omega

news

LibreELEC has just released version 12.2.1 as the first maintenance update in the 12.2 series of its lightweight, Kodi-based media center OS, focused on aligning with Kodi’s latest stable release, Omega 21.3, while also refreshing the underlying Linux kernel to version 6.16.

A notable change in this release is the removal of the legacy NVIDIA 340.xx driver from the Generic-Legacy image. The driver, which remained functional for six years after Nvidia ended official support, no longer compiles with the latest Xorg versions.

As a result, users with older NVIDIA GPUs—according to devs, still a large portion of active installations—will lose driver support starting with LibreELEC 12.2 and continuing into 13.0. The developers note that while they have explored the potential use of the open-source Nouveau driver, it currently causes more playback issues than it resolves.