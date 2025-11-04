CZ.NIC has launched the Turris Omnia NG router, described as a new open-source device focused on security, performance, and modularity. It features a quad-core processor, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and M.2-based expandability, targeting users who require a long-lasting and adaptable networking platform.

iLabs has released the Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II, an upgraded Feather-format microcontroller board that combines the Raspberry Pi RP2040 with an RFM95W LoRa radio module. The new revision refines the original design with improved noise isolation, enhanced power distribution, and added modular connectivity options.

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.

An Alternative to Microsoft Office: SoftMaker FreeOffice 2024

A recent discussion in the PCLinuxOS Forum dealt with the procedure for installing a paid version of the SoftMaker Office suite. I helped the original poster successfully install his downloaded SoftMaker RPM file with a graphical utility, rather than the Terminal/command line. The last time that I experimented with SoftMaker FreeOffice was many years ago (2012), so I decided this would be a good opportunity to revisit FreeOffice 2024 and see how it has changed.

SoftMaker FreeOffice is a free (of cost) but proprietary office suite developed by SoftMaker Software GmbH in Nuremberg, Germany. The full-featured (paid) version of the program is called SoftMaker Office. (It is a bit confusing because there are actually four versions of SoftMaker Office: two versions of Office NX [subscription-based], and two versions of Office 2024 [Professional and Standard]. Each version has a slightly different feature set, depending on the software’s cost. As of June 2025, SM Office 2024 can be purchased from several US-based retailers such as Amazon, B&H, Newegg, Staples and even Walmart.)

