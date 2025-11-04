news
An Alternative to Microsoft Office: SoftMaker FreeOffice 2024
A recent discussion in the PCLinuxOS Forum dealt with the procedure for installing a paid version of the SoftMaker Office suite. I helped the original poster successfully install his downloaded SoftMaker RPM file with a graphical utility, rather than the Terminal/command line. The last time that I experimented with SoftMaker FreeOffice was many years ago (2012), so I decided this would be a good opportunity to revisit FreeOffice 2024 and see how it has changed.
SoftMaker FreeOffice is a free (of cost) but proprietary office suite developed by SoftMaker Software GmbH in Nuremberg, Germany. The full-featured (paid) version of the program is called SoftMaker Office. (It is a bit confusing because there are actually four versions of SoftMaker Office: two versions of Office NX [subscription-based], and two versions of Office 2024 [Professional and Standard]. Each version has a slightly different feature set, depending on the software’s cost. As of June 2025, SM Office 2024 can be purchased from several US-based retailers such as Amazon, B&H, Newegg, Staples and even Walmart.)