Sean Conner ☛ Limitations of a two-pass assembler
I've come to realize that supporting foward references in a two-pass assembler isn't always easy. The simple case of forward references I support: [...]
Adrian Roselli ☛ Shopify Needs a Mirrorfy
Shopify is legitimately angry at drive-by ADA lawsuits, as outlined in its recent post The small business shakedown: Why thousands of entrepreneurs are getting buried in lawsuits.
Shopify ☛ The small business shakedown: Why thousands of entrepreneurs are getting buried in lawsuits
In a damning 2023 report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform, the organization stated: “Three decades after its enactment, much ADA litigation has nothing to do with accessibility, but rather has become characterized by abusive lawsuits run by a small group of lawyers and law firms.”
Since 2013, the number of ADA lawsuits has exploded. Cases peaked in 2021, with more than 12,000 filings, a nearly 400% increase from less than a decade prior. In case after case after case, law firms are exploiting the ambiguity of accessibility laws with aggressive ADA lawsuits that jeopardize the livelihoods of small business owners while doing little to promote genuine accessibility.
Adam Silver ☛ Why I don’t test different designs at the same time
It got a lot of comments - one of which was: “What other options did you test? Just because your design worked, doesn’t mean it’s the best!”
3A29 ☛ Prefer boring technology.
Maybe it should define "boring technology", beyond its association with the emotion of boredom. A boring technology is one that has had enough time to have been well tested. Boring technologies are produced by established companies, teams, and developers, not startups. Boring technology is used in production in places where reliability matters. You'll never hear hyperbolic marketing about how a boring technology is going to redefine anything, disrupt anything, or usher in a new era of anything. Some good examples of boring technologies in the computing space might be business laptops, or the linux kernel, or something. It's a bit of a vibes-based definition, but these are the things it looks for when evaluating a tech purchase for sufficient boringness: [...]
Xavier Leroy ☛ Control structures in programming languages | Control structures in programming languages: from goto to algebraic effects
This book is a journey through the design space and history of programming languages from the perspective of control structures: the language mechanisms that enable programs to control their execution flows. Starting with the “goto” jumps of early programming languages and the emergence of structured programming in the 1960s, the book explores advanced control structures for imperative languages such as generators and coroutines, then develops alternate views of control in functional languages, first as continuations and their control operators, then as algebraic effects and effect handlers. Blending history, code examples, and theory, the book offers an original, comparative perspective on programming languages, as well as an extensive introduction to algebraic effects and other contemporary research topics in P.L.
Python
LWN ☛ Python steering council accepts lazy imports
Barry Warsaw, writing for the Python steering council, has announced
that PEP 810 ("Explicit lazy
imports") has been approved, unanimously, by the four who could vote.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Linuxiac ☛ Kitty Terminal 0.44 Released with Unicode 17 Support
Kitty, one of the most feature-rich, GPU-accelerated, and highly efficient cross-platform terminal emulators, has just unveiled its latest update—version 0.44, which focuses heavily on stability while introducing support for Unicode 17, the latest major version of the Unicode Consortium’s standard for encoding text.
