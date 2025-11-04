In a damning 2023 report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform, the organization stated: “Three decades after its enactment, much ADA litigation has nothing to do with accessibility, but rather has become characterized by abusive lawsuits run by a small group of lawyers and law firms.”

Since 2013, the number of ADA lawsuits has exploded. Cases peaked in 2021, with more than 12,000 filings, a nearly 400% increase from less than a decade prior. In case after case after case, law firms are exploiting the ambiguity of accessibility laws with aggressive ADA lawsuits that jeopardize the livelihoods of small business owners while doing little to promote genuine accessibility.