Self-Hosting on a Raspberry Pi, Proxmox, Homelabs, and Home Servers

Ask any computing enthusiast for some words of wisdom, and you’ll probably hear them talk about backups at some point. While it may seem like an overrated piece of advice in the tech community, frequently backing up data is one of the most essential maintenance tasks for your devices – even more so when you’ve got experimental home labs that can break with the slightest mistake.

Luckily, most virtualization platforms include some backup utility to help you recover your virtual guests from a botched experiment. Proxmox, in particular, offers a bunch of ways to back up your data, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. However, I consider Proxmox Backup Server the best utility to save LXC and VM files, even though it requires extra time and monetary investment than other methods.