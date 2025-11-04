news
Games: Pillars of Eternity, Thrive, BallisticNG, and More
The original Pillars of Eternity is getting a turn-based mode Beta on November 5 | GamingOnLinux
A chance to experience this classic RPG in a new way, with a turn-based mode coming to the original Pillars of Eternity on November 5th in Beta. The date and a new trailer was revealed today by Obsidian Entertainment.
Open source evolution sim Thrive adds graphics improvements and more planet customization | GamingOnLinux
Giving evolution a little bit more visual flair, Thrive is a scientific open source sim about surviving and growing as a tiny creature. A new release has arrived bringing with it some pretty big changes to how it looks, along with even more customization of your run.
Anti-grav racer BallisticNG brings new tracks, enhanced online play and more for the final update | GamingOnLinux
The last major update for the Wipeout-like anti-grav racer BallisticNG is here, bringing with it new content and enhancements to existing features. The developers have said they're moving on from the game, as development on it will be sunset as they look to their next project. We'll still see some smaller updates and some paid DLC, but this is now the last major update for the racing game.
The Siege Update for Dwarf Fortress has arrived | GamingOnLinux
Dwarf Fortress has levelled up with the big Siege Update out now bringing with it a whole lot of trouble, which should spice things up a bit.
Nexus Mods app improves file conflict management ready for Fallout 4 and Skyrim | GamingOnLinux
The newer cross-platform Nexus Mods app is getting a lot closer to supporting games like Fallout 4 and Skyrim, with version 0.20.2 out now for testing.
The Crew Motorfest plans to be Steam Deck Verified for November 5 | GamingOnLinux
Ubisoft have confirmed that The Crew Motorfest will be bumped up to Steam Deck Verified with the arrival of Season 8 on November 5th.
Chizha Mount Ling Dock for Steam Deck looks premium and it's fully featured but pricey | GamingOnLinux
The team working on the Dockcase: Chizha Mount Ling Dock for Steam Deck sent over a review sample, so I've been testing it for weeks and here's what I think.
GE-Proton 10-25 brings fixes for Nioh 2, WoW, Rockstar Launcher and more | GamingOnLinux
Another smaller bug fix release arrived with GE-Proton 10-25 to run more Windows games on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. Here's all you need to know.
