DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter

(I wrote this up for an internal work post, but I figure it’s worth sharing more publicly too.)

I spent last week at DebConf23, this years instance of the annual Debian conference, which was held in Kochi, India. As usual, DebConf provides a good reason to see a new part of the world; I’ve been going since 2004 (Porto Alegre, Brazil), and while I’ve missed a few (Mexico, Bosnia, and Switzerland) I’ve still managed to make it to instances on 5 continents.