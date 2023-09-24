DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
-
Jonathan McDowell: DebConf23 Writeup
(I wrote this up for an internal work post, but I figure it’s worth sharing more publicly too.)
I spent last week at DebConf23, this years instance of the annual Debian conference, which was held in Kochi, India. As usual, DebConf provides a good reason to see a new part of the world; I’ve been going since 2004 (Porto Alegre, Brazil), and while I’ve missed a few (Mexico, Bosnia, and Switzerland) I’ve still managed to make it to instances on 5 continents.
-
Jonathan Carter: DebConf23
I very, very nearly didn’t make it to DebConf this year, I had a bad cold/flu for a few days before I left, and after a negative covid-19 test just minutes before my flight, I decided to take the plunge and travel.
This is just everything in chronological order, more or less, it’s the only way I could write it.