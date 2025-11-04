news
today's howtos
Dan Langille ☛ What will I do with those 2 x 1TB drives?
During zfs: setting compression and adding new vdevs I replace 2x 1TB drives with 2x 4TB drives.
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ No JavaScript necessary
One of my ongoing efforts in building this site has been to embrace progressive enhancement and make it every bit as functional without JavaScript as it is with JavaScript. This has become much easier now that I've rebuilt the site using Laravel.
Whether you're disabling JavaScript for security or performance reasons or are visiting using a tool that does not support it, every feature of the site should work without it. What this looks like in practice, is this: [...]
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ GIMP Tutorial: Create A Gold Paint Effect
I sometimes look on YouTube to find ideas about tutorials that I think are useful. One area I look for is text effects. When you’re doing a design, it helps to be able to configure any text you have in different ways. Logos by Nick did this one about six years ago, but it’s a good one. It’s a Gold Foil effect.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Tip Top Tips: My IP Address
Okay, I have been here before with ways to get the current IP address from the command line — but this time, let me show how it can be done from the applications menu on your desktop. It comprises two parts: the actual script, and a .desktop-file that shows up in the menu.
The script depends on the program dig, which is part of the standard installation of PCLinuxOS, and the program zenity, which can be installed with Synaptic.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Wiki Pick: Backup & Restore Using Timeshift
Timeshift is an application that provides functionality similar to the System Restore feature in Windows and the Time Machine tool in macOS. Timeshift protects your system by taking incremental snapshots of the file system at regular intervals. These snapshots can be restored at a later date to undo all changes to the system. Timeshift is designed to protect only system files and settings. User files such as documents, pictures, and music are excluded. This ensures that your user files remain unchanged when you restore your system to an earlier date.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to install PHP 5.6 and 7.0 - 8.4 with PHP-FPM and FastCGI mode for ISPConfig 3.2 with apt on Ubuntu 22.04 - 24.04
When using ISPConfig, by default, you only have the main PHP version for your distribution. This guide will show you how to install additional PHP versions (5.6, 7.0 - 7.4, 8.1 - 8.4) on an Ubuntu server with ISPConfig.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to install PHP 5.6 and 7.0 - 8.4 with PHP-FPM and FastCGI mode for ISPConfig 3.2 with apt on Debian 11 to 12
In this guide we will take you through installing additional PHP versions (5.6, 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 8.1, 8.2, 8.3, and 8.4) on a Debian server with ISPConfig.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Fedora 43
Running backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux has become seamless with Wine, a powerful open-source compatibility layer that bridges the gap between operating systems. For Fedora 43 users seeking to expand their software library beyond native GNU/Linux applications, Wine offers an excellent solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Incus on Debian 13
Incus represents the next generation of GNU/Linux container and virtual machine management, offering a powerful, open-source platform for modern infrastructure deployments. As a community-maintained fork of LXD, Incus provides system administrators with unprecedented flexibility in managing containerized workloads and virtualized environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kodi on Debian 13
Kodi transforms any Debian 13 system into a powerful entertainment hub capable of managing and streaming all your digital media content. Whether you’re looking to organize your movie collection, stream music, or create a dedicated home theater PC, installing Kodi on Debian 13 “Trixie” provides a robust, open-source solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on Fedora 43
Your terminal is more than just a command-line interface. It’s your gateway to understanding your system’s hardware, software, and capabilities.
