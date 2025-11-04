news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Tor ☛ Keeping the internet free together: Join us for State of the Onion 2025
Most of us lose it when the wifi goes out for even 5 minutes. Now imagine what happens when the internet shuts down more permanently, or in a moment of crisis? How do you access trustworthy information? How do you stay in touch with others? And how can you support your community during a crisis?
Tune into the 2025 State of the Onion livestream, a virtual two-day event featuring the Tor Project & Tor community's efforts to serve as a lifeline for communities during moments of crisis.
-
Tor ☛ Arti 1.7.0 released: Onion service restricted discovery, experimental HTTP proxy, relay development, and more.
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor implementation in Rust. We're happy to announce the latest release, Arti 1.7.0.
Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Robert Greiner ☛ The Internet's Forgotten Superpower
SPAs broke the browser’s most fundamental contract: refresh should restore, not destroy. The back button should remember. A link should mean something.
Instead, we got applications where your filters vanish on reload. Where sharing your screen means sending a link to a useless homepage, then giving verbal directions. Where analytics teams write custom JavaScript to manually fire events every time the URL changes. Except half the time the URL doesn’t change because updating it is “extra work.”
-
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE
-
Finance
-
Krita ☛ Floss.fund supports Krita
Zerodha created FLOSS/fund to support free and open source software projects, and one of the projects FLOSS/fund supports is Krita! We were part of the first tranche: FLOSS/fund first tranche: $325k to 9 projects.
-
-