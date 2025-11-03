news
today's howtos
-
Step by step guide on how to install yt-dlp on GNU/Linux Windows
Step by step guide on how to install yt-dlp covering GNU/Linux and backdoored Windows installation methods including binary downloads, package managers, and troubleshooting common issues.
-
Real Linux User ☛ How to extract Kobo book and reading data from the KoboReader SQLite file with Beekeeper Studio
With the growing popularity of applications like Notion, AFFiNE, AppFlowy, and Anytype, people increasingly want to store and maintain data related to their interests [...]
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Configure SELinux on Fedora 43
Security-Enhanced GNU/Linux (SELinux) represents one of the most powerful security mechanisms available in modern GNU/Linux distributions. Fedora 43 ships with SELinux enabled by default, providing robust mandatory access control that protects your system from unauthorized access and potential security breaches.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SNMP on Fedora 43
Network monitoring forms the backbone of reliable system administration. SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) enables administrators to collect vital performance metrics, monitor device health, and receive real-time alerts from servers and network equipment. This universal protocol works seamlessly across vendors and platforms, making it an essential tool for managing infrastructure.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FTP Server on Debian 13
File Transfer Protocol servers remain essential infrastructure for web hosting environments, remote file management, and secure data exchange across networks. Setting up an FTP server on Debian 13 (Trixie) provides a reliable solution for transferring files between local and remote systems efficiently.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SNMP on openSUSE
Network monitoring forms the backbone of effective system administration in enterprise environments. The Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) stands as the industry standard for collecting and organizing information about managed devices on IP networks. For openSUSE administrators, implementing SNMP monitoring capabilities enables comprehensive oversight of system performance, resource utilization, and network health.
-