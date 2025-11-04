ZimaOS – simplified, focused and Open NAS operating system

news

ZimaOS is a full personal cloud OS developed by the team based on CasaOS (which despite its name is not an operating system). ZimaOS is a complete operating system with system-level support for remote access, RAID configuration, and essential features like OTA updates. It is designed specifically for ZimaCube, focusing on stability, unified data management, and local LLM capabilities.

Unlike traditional NAS devices that often feature complex setups, ZimaOS offers a sleek and elegant design philosophy, tailored for home and SOHO environments. It inherits from the CasaOS community, which over the past few years has grown to include over 20,000 Discord community users who participate in the governance and iteration of the app store. The store features hundreds of third-party applications, covering media servers, music servers, downloaders, web scrapers, web servers, git servers, smart home technologies, and more. Recently, it has increasingly supported applications like ChatGPT UI, Diffusion, and other text-to-image and local chat AI capabilities.