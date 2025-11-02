news
Canonical/Ubuntu: Launchpad, NebiOS 10.0, and Microsoft E.E.E.
Launchpad News: Make fetch service opt-in
Launchpad Builders do not have direct access to the Internet. To reach external resources, they must acquire an authentication token that allows access to a restricted set of URLs via a proxy. This can either be a custom authenticated builder proxy or the fetch service.
The fetch service is a custom sophisticated context-aware forward proxy. Whereas the builder proxy allows requests to allowlisted URLs, the fetch service also keeps track of requests and dependencies for a build.
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: NebiOS 10.0
NebiSoft has announced the release of NebiOS 10.0, a major new version of the project's general-purpose, Ubuntu-based desktop Linux distribution with a custom-built NebiOS Wayland compositor and various user interface enhancements. [...]
MediaReflector ☛ Microsoft Switches Azure App Service for Linux to Ubuntu for New Runtimes[Ed: Hijacking "Linux" to push Microsoft]