GNU/Linux and Open Hardware Leftovers

HowTo Geek ☛ These fzf tricks will transform how you use the Linux terminal
The terminal is clunky and inefficient without additional customizations. If you're a beginner, you may feel that this is as good as it gets, but it's not. One tool in particular stands out and can improve your experience drastically. I outline several reasons why fzf is my favorite terminal tool.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Linux gamers won't be affected by RX 5000/6000 series driver shift — AMD changes limited to backdoored Windows thanks to separated development
Despite AMD putting RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 GPU drivers under maintenance mode, GPU driver support in GNU/Linux will remain unchanged.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ AMD Confirms GNU/Linux Gaming Unaffected by RDNA Driver Changes [Ed: This may be LLM slop]
AMD’s recent decision to move its RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 backdoored Windows GPU drivers into maintenance mode sparked concern among Radeon users, but GNU/Linux gamers have nothing to worry about.
The New Stack ☛ HydraPWK2 Is a GNU/Linux Distribution That Simplifies Pentesting
Overwhelmed by Kali Linux? HydraPWK2 includes all of the necessary tools for security penetration testing, but is a bit easier to comprehend. [...]
When you think of penetration testing (pentesting), the first thing that probably comes to mind is Kali Linux, and with good reason. Kali Linux is the de facto standard pentest OS because it comes with just about every tool you could imagine.
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2025/10
The 10th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2025: [...]
The Register UK ☛ DNS downing clouds is boring: IBM Cloud is experiencing a quantum computer outage
IBM has one-upped AWS and Microsoft by reporting an outage in one of its cloudy quantum computers.
Early on Thursday morning, Big Blue advised “The quantum computer, ibm_aachen, is temporarily unavailable within the Qiskit Runtime service.”
The advisory says IBM is “actively working to restore this quantum computer to service as soon as possible.”
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printering: Liquid-Filled Filament Was Not On Our Bingo Card
[Prusa] have a number of announcements, and one of the more unusual ones is that liquid printing is coming to the Prusa XL. Specifically, printing in real, heat-resistant silicone (not a silicone-like plastic) is made possible thanks to special filament and a special toolhead. It’s the result of a partnership with Filament2, and the same process could even be used to print with other liquids, including chocolate.
Hackaday ☛ Pi Zero Powers A Little Indoor Rover
Not every robot has to be big. Sometimes, you can build something fun that’s better sized for exploring your tabletop rather than the wastelands of Mars. To that end, [philosiraptor] built the diminutive PITANK rover.
Hackaday ☛ Does 3D-Printed Foam Make Good Custom Tires?
Wouldn’t it be nice to 3D print an entire custom tire for small robots? It sure would, so [Angus] of [Maker’s Muse] decided to investigate whether nifty new filaments like expanding TPU offer anything new in this area. He did more than just print out a variety of smooth tires; he tested each with a motorized platform attached to a load cell, driving on a dusty sheet of MDF to simulate the average shop floor, or ant weight combat robot arena.
