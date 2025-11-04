news

Nov 04, 2025



Quoting: SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support - openSUSE News —

It is finally happening. Raspberry Pi 5 users can now look forward to proper U-Boot support, thanks to the hard work of the SUSE Hardware Enablement team.

Many Raspberry Pi 5 users have been eagerly waiting for upstream U-Boot support for their boards.

We are happy to share that the SUSE Hardware Enablement team has made great progress on this front. Ivan Ivanov, who did the initial U-Boot work for the Pi 5, teamed up with Matthias Brugger and the rest of the team to move things forward.

We would also like to highlight the ongoing efforts from Andrea della Porta and Stanimir Varbanov, who are doing amazing work upstreaming various device drivers.