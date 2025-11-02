news
today's howtos
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Run Scripts and Commands at Login in Ubuntu 25.10
Ubuntu 25.10 no longer includes the Startup Applications tool, so learn how to autostart scripts and run custom commands at login with .desktop files.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10 from 25.04
Learn how to upgrade Ubuntu 25.04 to Ubuntu 25.10 'Questing Quokka' using Software Updater or the command line in this guide (with troubleshooting tips).
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on Debian 13
PHP stands for PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor, and is an open-source scripting language widely used by web developers for web development. It is widely used to create various projects such as graphical user interfaces (GUIs), dynamic websites, and others. PHP is versatile, easy to integrate with databases, and has a strong community support.
How to Install GNOME 46 on Linux Mint 22.x
If you’re running Linux Mint 22.x (“Xia”) and want to experience the modern GNOME 46 desktop environment instead of the default Cinnamon, you’re in the right place.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to enable SSH on Debian 13
This blog post will show you how to enable SSH on Debian 13. SSH or Secure Shell Access is a network protocol that enables secure remote access over an insecure network. SSH sets up a remote, encrypted connection between machines and also enables SSH tunneling.
Fedora 43 KVM Hypervisor && bring CachyOS KDE Plasma 6.5.1 along with kernel to Arch GNU/Linux VM
Thomas Günther ☛ Tab stops on the web
Did you know that you can use tab stops in HTML? In this article I want to explore this ancient typographic concept and see how it can be used on the web.
Bµg ☛ Text rendering and effects using GPU-computed distances
Text rendering is cursed. Anyone who has worked on text will tell you the same; whether it's about layout, bi-directional, shaping, Unicode, or the rendering itself, it's never a completely solved problem. In my personal case, I've been working on trying to render text in the context of a compositing engine for creative content. I needed crazy text effects, and I needed them to be reasonably fast, which implied working with the GPU as much as possible. The distance field was an obvious requirement because it unlocks anti-aliasing and the ability to make many great effects for basically free.
In this article, we will see how to compute signed distance field on the GPU because it's much faster than doing it on the CPU, especially when targeting mobile devices. We will make the algorithm decently fast, then after lamenting about the limitations, we will see what kind of effects this opens up.