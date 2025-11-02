Text rendering is cursed. Anyone who has worked on text will tell you the same; whether it's about layout, bi-directional, shaping, Unicode, or the rendering itself, it's never a completely solved problem. In my personal case, I've been working on trying to render text in the context of a compositing engine for creative content. I needed crazy text effects, and I needed them to be reasonably fast, which implied working with the GPU as much as possible. The distance field was an obvious requirement because it unlocks anti-aliasing and the ability to make many great effects for basically free.

In this article, we will see how to compute signed distance field on the GPU because it's much faster than doing it on the CPU, especially when targeting mobile devices. We will make the algorithm decently fast, then after lamenting about the limitations, we will see what kind of effects this opens up.