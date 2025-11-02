Incus 6.18 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

news

The Incus team has just announced the release of version 6.18 of its container & virtual machine manager, a community-driven fork of LXD, created after Canonical changed LXD’s governance and moved it under its umbrella.

This version marks a notable milestone—the Incus Agent is now compatible with macOS. With this addition, the agent supports seamless operation across Linux, Windows, and macOS, providing command execution, file transfers, and shared storage using the 9p protocol. macOS users can also report system information back to Incus, marking a major step forward in cross-platform management.

Another key enhancement is support for systemd credentials. Administrators can now provide data directly to systemd services inside containers and virtual machines through new configuration keys, including both text and binary credential options.