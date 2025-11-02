Now’s the Best Time to Ditch Windows and Mac for Linux

Arrow has introduced the AXC3000 Starter Kit, a compact FPGA development platform featuring the first production device from the Altera Agilex 3 family. Following the Agilex 5 AXE5000 devkit, this board provides a smaller form factor and focuses on low- to mid-range applications that demand efficient compute performance in compact designs.

After unveiling the AICore AX-M1 earlier this year, Radxa has launched the new AICore DX-M1, a compact M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for energy-efficient inference at the edge. The module is built around the DeepX DX-M1 processor, delivering up to 25 TOPS of INT8 performance within a 3 to 5 W power envelope.

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

AerynOS 2025.10 ships with the latest GNOME 49.1 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, along with the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment for those who want to install AerynOS with KDE Plasma instead, or with System76’s COSMIC Beta desktop environment.

Kodi 21.3 is here to improve Blu-ray playback on Linux, add HDR support on Xbox One, improve the speed of video library rescans, add support for Turkish keyboards on Linux, improve touch support for slider dialog arrows, and add support for HTTP Basic Authentication.

The second alpha of Kodi 22 brings FFmpeg 8 support for the best possible media handling, HEIF/HEIC support, new Season Plot and Movie/TV Show Original Language sections in Library/Sources and Management, a new Weather Skinning API, and a new dialog explaining the microphone permissions on Android.

Shotcut 25.10 introduces a Typewriter text effect feature using HTML to generate an image or video with a transparent background. The new feature comes with several presets, including 3D image, elastic stroke for video, folded and gold metal for images, as well as party time for video.

Arch Linux 2025.11.01 is here as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Now’s the Best Time to Ditch Windows and Mac for Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 02, 2025



The recent push for AI in Windows may have you considering alternatives. You've probably considered macOS, but there are important privacy-related considerations to make first. I will detail why both Windows and macOS are terrible options and why Linux is the only sensible choice.

Microsoft Copilot Can See and Hear Everything You Do

Most Windows users are familiar with Microsoft Recall, but for those who are unaware, it's an AI technology that records your screen for future reference. Initially, the data it collected was stored insecurely on the user's device. But after significant backlash, Microsoft now claims that it's stored securely. Problem solved, right? No, because Recall is only half the story.

For me, the real privacy issues are with the cloud. When your data leaves your device, it essentially belongs to someone else—and on the cloud, it belongs to the corporation (and their customers). Many people mistrust these new AI-capable systems because, deep down, they know it's a way for big tech to hoover up all their data, and they're not wrong.

