Now’s the Best Time to Ditch Windows and Mac for Linux
The recent push for AI in Windows may have you considering alternatives. You've probably considered macOS, but there are important privacy-related considerations to make first. I will detail why both Windows and macOS are terrible options and why Linux is the only sensible choice.
Microsoft Copilot Can See and Hear Everything You Do
Most Windows users are familiar with Microsoft Recall, but for those who are unaware, it's an AI technology that records your screen for future reference. Initially, the data it collected was stored insecurely on the user's device. But after significant backlash, Microsoft now claims that it's stored securely. Problem solved, right? No, because Recall is only half the story.
For me, the real privacy issues are with the cloud. When your data leaves your device, it essentially belongs to someone else—and on the cloud, it belongs to the corporation (and their customers). Many people mistrust these new AI-capable systems because, deep down, they know it's a way for big tech to hoover up all their data, and they're not wrong.