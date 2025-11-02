news
LibreOffice, OpenDocument, and International Criminal Court dumps Microsoft Office
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice at LinuxDays 2025 in Prague
On October 4 and 5, the LinuxDays 2025 event took place at the Faculty of Information Technology (Czech Technical University). It combined stands for free and open source software projects with workshops and talks, and the LibreOffice community was there, represented by Zdeněk Crhonek, Petr Valach, Stanislav Horáček and Mike Saunders.
Document Foundation ☛ Do something awesome! Join the Month of LibreOffice, November 2025
Love LibreOffice? Join the project and help to make it even better – get involved in the Month of LibreOffice, November 2025! Over the next four weeks, hundreds of people around the world will collaborate to improve the software – and you can help them.
Document Foundation ☛ The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 25.2.7
Berlin, 30 October 2025 – The Document Foundation announces the release of LibreOffice 25.2.7, the final maintenance release of the LibreOffice 25.2 family, available for download at www.libreoffice.org/download [1]. Users of LibreOffice 25.2.x should update to LibreOffice 25.8.x, as LibreOffice 25.2.x is approaching the end of its support period.
Document Foundation ☛ ODF format security: encryption, signatures and metadata management
Open Document Format (ODF) is an open standard for office documents – texts, spreadsheets, presentations and more – that is flexible and interoperable. As with any other digital format, its security is a key concern, as ODF files often contain sensitive information that, without adequate protection measures, can be exposed, tampered with or tracked.
The Register UK ☛ International Criminal Court dumps Microsoft Office
The ICC will switch from Microsoft's productivity wares to openDesk, an open source office and collaboration suite provided by the Center for Digital Sovereignty (ZenDiS) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of the Interior.
The ICC confirmed the migration The Register, but a spokesperson declined to comment further.