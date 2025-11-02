LibreOffice, OpenDocument, and International Criminal Court dumps Microsoft Office

Arch Linux 2025.11.01 is here as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Shotcut 25.10 introduces a Typewriter text effect feature using HTML to generate an image or video with a transparent background. The new feature comes with several presets, including 3D image, elastic stroke for video, folded and gold metal for images, as well as party time for video.

The second alpha of Kodi 22 brings FFmpeg 8 support for the best possible media handling, HEIF/HEIC support, new Season Plot and Movie/TV Show Original Language sections in Library/Sources and Management, a new Weather Skinning API, and a new dialog explaining the microphone permissions on Android.

Kodi 21.3 is here to improve Blu-ray playback on Linux, add HDR support on Xbox One, improve the speed of video library rescans, add support for Turkish keyboards on Linux, improve touch support for slider dialog arrows, and add support for HTTP Basic Authentication.