NVIDIA 580.105.08 Linux Graphics Driver Released with a New Environment Variable
NVIDIA 580.95.05 is here to introduce a new environment variable, CUDA_DISABLE_PERF_BOOST, which allows users to disable the default behavior of boosting their NVIDIA GPU to a higher power state when running CUDA apps. Setting this environment variable to ‘1’ will disable the boost.
This release also fixes an issue that caused the vfio-pci module to soft lock up after powering off a virtual machine with passed-through NVIDIA GPUs, a bug that caused the Rage 2 video game to crash when loading the game menu, as well as a bug that caused the Metro Exodus EE (Enhanced Edition) video game to crash.