Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Durable execution (or durable workflows) is a way to run long-lived, reliable functions that can survive crashes, restarts, and network failures without losing state or duplicating work. Durable execution can be thought of as the combination of a queue system and a state store that remembers the most recently seen execution state.

Because Postgres is excellent at queues thanks to SELECT ... FOR UPDATE SKIP LOCKED, you can use it for the queue (e.g., with pgmq). And because it’s a database, you can also use it to store the state.

The state is important. With durable execution, instead of running your logic in memory, the goal is to decompose a task into smaller pieces (step functions) and record every step and decision. When the process stops (whether it fails, intentionally suspends, or a machine dies) the engine can replay those events to restore the exact state and continue where it left off, as if nothing happened.