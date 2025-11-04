news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n Report: November Edition 2025
Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.
-
Chris H-C: Ten-Year Moziversary
I’m a few days late publishing this, but this October marks the tenth anniversary of my first day working at Mozilla. I’m on my third hardware refresh (a Dell XPS which I can’t recommend), still just my third CEO, and now 68 reorgs in.
-
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Armin Ronacher ☛ Absurd Workflows: Durable Execution With Just Postgres
Durable execution (or durable workflows) is a way to run long-lived, reliable functions that can survive crashes, restarts, and network failures without losing state or duplicating work. Durable execution can be thought of as the combination of a queue system and a state store that remembers the most recently seen execution state.
Because Postgres is excellent at queues thanks to SELECT ... FOR UPDATE SKIP LOCKED, you can use it for the queue (e.g., with pgmq). And because it’s a database, you can also use it to store the state.
The state is important. With durable execution, instead of running your logic in memory, the goal is to decompose a task into smaller pieces (step functions) and record every step and decision. When the process stops (whether it fails, intentionally suspends, or a machine dies) the engine can replay those events to restore the exact state and continue where it left off, as if nothing happened.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: duckdb-mlpack 0.0.3: macOS binaries, unit tests, more outputs
A littler two weeks a short post announced the duckdb-mlpack machine learning library mlpack with the amazing analytical database engine duckdb. About a week ago another short post covered first extensions. We actually followed-up with release 0.0.3 days later, and never posted about it so this short note catches up.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kentaro Hayashi: Migrating from hugo-theme-learn to alternative theme
Introduction
For personal web site, I use hugo and hugo-theme-learn for statically generated contents.
Recently I've noticed that these combination of specific version is not compatible with.
(Not so frequently update contents, so it was delayed to found this situation)
-
-
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: October GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali featuring nine new GNU releases: GNUnet, Marst, and more!
Nine new GNU releases in the last month (as of October 31, 2025): [...]
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, November 7, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, November 7 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-