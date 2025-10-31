news
Kodi 21.3 Improves Blu-Ray Playback on Linux, Adds HDR Support on Xbox One
Kodi 21.3 is here to improve Blu-ray playback on Linux, add HDR support on Xbox One, improve the speed of video library rescans, add support for Turkish keyboards on Linux, improve touch support for slider dialog arrows, and add support for HTTP Basic Authentication.
This release also fixes audio/subtitle issues when resuming Blu-rays, improves the handling of HDR10 light metadata changes, fixes an issue with subtitle selection for ISO 639-1 (two-letter) language codes, and fixes a bug with multi-episode files overwriting the first episode.