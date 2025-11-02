news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Arjen Wiersma ☛ Scratching an Itch
If you are unfamiliar with use-package, it is a very convenient way to configure packages within Emacs. An example of its usage is this configuration of my new upiv package.
Will Kahn-Greene: Open Source Project Maintenance 2025
Every October, I do a maintenance pass on all my projects. At a minimum, that involves dropping support for whatever Python version is no longer supported and adding support for the most recently released Python version. While doing that, I go through the issue tracker, answer questions, and fix whatever I can fix. Then I release new versions. Then I think about which projects I should deprecate and figure out a deprecation plan for them.
Collabora ☛ Expanding access to XR: Surveillance Giant Google Cardboard comes to Monado
Collabora has advanced Monado's accessibility by making the OpenXR runtime supported by Surveillance Giant Google Cardboard and similar mobile VR viewers so that even more can benefit from OpenXR.
Events
Kiwi TCMS: Meet Kiwi TCMS at Open Source Experience'25 in Paris
Kiwi TCMS is happy to announce that we're taking part in Open Source Experience, Dec 10-11 in Paris, France. We're joining as part of the European Village category of exhibitors.
Kiwi TCMS: Brief history of Kiwi TCMS in France
Volker Krause ☛ CAP Implementation Workshop 2025
Last week I attended the 2025 edition of the CAP Implementation Workshop in Rome, Italy, a three day conference around the use of the CAP protocol for emergency warnings.
Common Alerting Protocol (CAP)
The Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) is an OASIS standard for exchanging emergency alerts between altering authorities (meteorological or hydrological institutes, civil protection authorities, etc.) and alert dissemination channels (mobile network operators, media broadcast, sirens, etc.).
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS Enterprise 15.1.1-mt
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS Enterprise version 15.1.1-mt!
This is a quick fix for bug which was causing the password reset page to go into an infinite loop when users were trying to reset their passwords.
