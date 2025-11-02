Web Browsers: Tor Browser, Helium, Firefox, and More

Every so often we host community-driven curatorial projects to select new Firefox Recommended Extensions. By gathering a diverse group of community contributors who share a passion for the open web and add-ons, we aim to identify new Recommended Extensions that meet Mozilla’s “highest standards of security, functionality, and user experience.”

Earlier this year we concluded yet another successful curatorial project spanning six months. We evaluated dozens of worthy nominations. Those that received highest marks for functionality and user experience were then put through a technical review process to ensure they adhere to Add-on Policies and our industry-leading security standards. A few candidates are still working their way through the final stages of review, but most of the new batch of Recommended Extensions are now live on AMO (addons.mozilla.org) and we wanted to share the news, so without further ado here are some exciting new additions to the program…