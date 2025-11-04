DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

Tune into the 2025 State of the Onion livestream, a virtual two-day event featuring the Tor Project & Tor community's efforts to serve as a lifeline for communities during moments of crisis.

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.

Rianne's Fish Have Survived Our Absence

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 04, 2025,

On Friday we have a milestone or anniversary to celebrate here and yesterday we went out for one last (sweet) treat.

It has now been 4 days since we came back from London (for reasons [1, 2]) and all 10 fish managed to survive despite a lack of food on late Thursday and Friday. That's a relief. They didn't get any fresh food between 11PM on Wednesday and 2AM on Saturday.

We don't have an automated feeder and we have no intention of purchasing one. Thankfully we won't be leaving them on their own any time soon. Our pets are like our kids. █