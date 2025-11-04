original
Rianne's Fish Have Survived Our Absence
On Friday we have a milestone or anniversary to celebrate here and yesterday we went out for one last (sweet) treat.
It has now been 4 days since we came back from London (for reasons [1, 2]) and all 10 fish managed to survive despite a lack of food on late Thursday and Friday. That's a relief. They didn't get any fresh food between 11PM on Wednesday and 2AM on Saturday.
We don't have an automated feeder and we have no intention of purchasing one. Thankfully we won't be leaving them on their own any time soon. Our pets are like our kids. █