FreeBSD 15.0-BETA4 Now Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 03, 2025



The fourth beta build of the 15.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 15.0-BETA4 amd64 GENERIC o 15.0-BETA4 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 15.0-BETA4 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 15.0-BETA4 armv7 GENERICSD o 15.0-BETA4 aarch64 GENERIC o 15.0-BETA4 aarch64 RPI o 15.0-BETA4 aarch64 PINE64 o 15.0-BETA4 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 15.0-BETA4 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 15.0-BETA4 aarch64 ROCK64 o 15.0-BETA4 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 15.0-BETA4 riscv64 GENERIC o 15.0-BETA4 riscv64 GENERICSD

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/15.0/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/15.0" branch.

A summary of changes since BETA3 includes:

* socktat(1) and netstat(1) now support UDP-Lite.

* iwlwifi, rtw88, rtw89, and LinuxKPI updated to be based on Linux 6.17 drivers

* OpenZFS 2.4.0 rc3.

* Unbound 1.24.1.

* Several pkgbase-related adjustments.

A list of changes since 14.0 is available in the releng/15.0 release notes:

https://www.freebsd.org/releases/15.0R/relnotes/

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 15.0-RELEASE cycle progresses.



