Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

It’s been almost two years since I published and first wrote about feedi, my personal feed reader. During that time I continued to use it as my primary source of information, I slowly dropped Mastodon, and never felt the need to go back to Twitter. I experimented with a few new features but, most importantly, became confident to just remove anything that didn’t feel necessary.

This post describes my current user experience, specifically what I think makes feedi unique. The app has plenty of rough edges that I doubt I’ll ever be inclined to fix, and imposes the fundamental burden of self-hosting, so I don’t expect it to appeal to most users, but I do sense an appetite out there for alternative online experiences, so perhaps this description can inspire others to experiment on better incarnations of similar ideas.