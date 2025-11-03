news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Undeadly ☛ OpenSMTPD 7.8.0p0 released
Omar Polo (op@) has announced that OpenSMTPD 7.8.0p0 has been released.
Undeadly ☛ LibreSSL 4.1.2 and 4.2.1 released
Brent Cook has announced that LibreSSL 4.1.2 and 4.2.1 have been released.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Facundo Olano ☛ What’s different about my RSS reader
It’s been almost two years since I published and first wrote about feedi, my personal feed reader. During that time I continued to use it as my primary source of information, I slowly dropped Mastodon, and never felt the need to go back to Twitter. I experimented with a few new features but, most importantly, became confident to just remove anything that didn’t feel necessary.
This post describes my current user experience, specifically what I think makes feedi unique. The app has plenty of rough edges that I doubt I’ll ever be inclined to fix, and imposes the fundamental burden of self-hosting, so I don’t expect it to appeal to most users, but I do sense an appetite out there for alternative online experiences, so perhaps this description can inspire others to experiment on better incarnations of similar ideas.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Marc Brooker ☛ DSQL: Keeping Your Pager Quiet
While we were designing and building Aurora DSQL, we spent a lot of time thinking about our experience building and running database-backed systems. We saw that building great, fast, cost-effective, highly-available, systems was harder than it needed to be. We wanted to make it easier.
Today, I want to discuss some of Aurora DSQL’s features, and how I think they come together to make your life, as an application, service, or website developer, easier. We wanted for our customers what we wanted for ourselves: a relational database that keeps our pager quiet.
Anantha Kumaran ☛ Moving tables across PostgreSQL instances
At work, we recently had to move a few tables from one PostgreSQL instance to another. In my previous post, I discussed how to use Google’s Database Migration Service (DMS) to migrate data from one instance to another. Unfortunately, that option was not available here, since DMS only allows the migration of an entire database, not specific tables within a database.
We chose the native logical replication option. It’s a much more involved process compared to using DMS, but it provides greater flexibility and allows replication of specific tables only.
Education
PyCon US ☛ PyCon US 2026 - Call for Proposals Now Open!
PyCon US is heading to Long Beach, CA, located in the heart of sunny Southern California, right along the Pacific Ocean. We will continue to return in person, with Health and Safety Guidelines in place.
PyCon US 2026 will be held at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, in downtown Long Beach, CA on the following dates: [...]
Simon Willison ☛ PyCon US 2026 call for proposals is now open
The deadline for submissions is December 19th 2025. There are two new tracks this year: [...]
BSDCan ☛ Call for papers — BSDCan
If you are doing something interesting with a BSD operating system, please submit a proposal. Whether you are developing a very complex system using BSD as the foundation, or helping others and have a story to tell about how BSD played a role, we want to hear about your experience. People using BSD as a platform for research are also encouraged to submit a proposal. Possible topics include: [...]
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
Rlang ☛ Country codes
For example: Italy has its ISO code “IT” in its name; “SE” is the ISO code for Sweden, but is not found in its name.
Let’s map that…
Rlang ☛ Ridgelines
Representing a digital elevation model as ridgelines…
