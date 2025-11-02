news
Fedora Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 44
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
-
Kevin Fenzi: infra weeksly recap: late October 2025
I didn't do a recap last week (because I was on PTO on friday and monday) and thought about not doing one today either (I was on PTO friday/yesterday), but I thought of a few good items to talk about. :)
-
Timothée Ravier ☛ What’s new for Fedora Atomic Desktops in Fedora 43
Fedora 43 has been released! 🎉 So let’s see what is included in this new release for the Fedora Atomic Desktops variants (Silverblue, Kinoite, Sway Atomic, Budgie Atomic and COSMIC Atomic).
-
LWN ☛ Bazzite Fall update released
The Universal Blue project has announced the Fall update for the Fedora-based Bazzite gaming distribution. This release brings Bazzite up to Fedora 43, includes support for additional handheld gaming systems, as well as drivers for a number of steering wheel devices, and more.