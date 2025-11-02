news
Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (gimp, python-authlib, and xorg-server), Fedora (chromium and git-lfs), Mageia (poppler and tomcat), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, redis, and redis:6), SUSE (fetchmail, grafana, ImageMagick, kernel-devel, libluajit-5_1-2, proxy-helm, python-Authlib, and xen), and Ubuntu (linux-intel-iotg, linux-intel-iotg-5.15 and squid, squid3).
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-17-openjdk, libtiff, redis, and redis:6), Debian (chromium, mediawiki, pypy3, and squid), Fedora (openbao), SUSE (cdi-apiserver-container, cdi-cloner-container, cdi- controller-container, cdi-importer-container, cdi-operator-container, cdi- uploadproxy-container, cdi-uploadserver-container, cont, chromium, chrony, expat, haproxy, himmelblau, ImageMagick, iputils, kernel, libssh, libxslt, openssl-3, podman, strongswan, xorg-x11-server, and xwayland), and Ubuntu (kernel, libxml2, libyaml-syck-perl, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe,
linux-oracle, linux-fips, linux-aws-fips, linux-gcp-fips, linux-kvm, and netty).
Krebs On Security ☛ Aisuru Botnet Shifts from DDoS to Residential Proxies
Aisuru, the botnet responsible for a series of record-smashing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks this year, recently was overhauled to support a more low-key, lucrative and sustainable business: Renting hundreds of thousands of infected Internet of Things (IoT) devices to proxy services that help cybercriminals anonymize their traffic. Experts says a glut of proxies from Aisuru and other sources is fueling large-scale data harvesting efforts tied to various artificial intelligence (AI) projects, helping content scrapers evade detection by routing their traffic through residential connections that appear to be regular Internet users.
TechnologyAdvice ☛ OpenAI Atlas Browser Security Flaw Lets Hackers Attack
LayerX security experts found critical flaws that enable attackers to inject persistent malicious code directly into ChatGPT's memory system.
Pen Test Partners ☛ Security awareness: four pillars for staying safe online
When it comes to being security aware, there are seemingly endless things you need to consider. Here are four key areas as a user you can focus on to keep yourself secure: Pillar 1: Social control media
Think before you post on social control media...
Scoop News Group ☛ Government and industry must work together to secure America’s cyber future
At this very moment, nation-state actors and opportunistic criminals are looking for any way to target Americans and undermine our national security. Their battlefield of choice is cyberspace.
Security Week ☛ CISA Adds Exploited XWiki, VMware Flaws to KEV Catalog
Broadcom has updated its advisory on CVE-2025-41244 to mention the vulnerability’s in-the-wild exploitation.
Security Week ☛ Chinese APT Exploits Unpatched backdoored Windows Flaw in Recent Attacks
The backdoored Windows shortcut vulnerability has been seen in attacks conducted by Mustang Panda to drop the PlugX malware.
Security Week ☛ Open VSX Downplays Impact From GlassWorm Campaign
Open VSX fully contained the GlassWorm attacks and says it was not a self-replicating worm in the traditional sense.
Federal News Network ☛ Dihydroxyacetone Man admin begins developing new cybersecurity strategy
Sean Cairncross, the national cyber director, said he's looking to improve U.S. cyber strategy efforts by working with the private sector.
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 307 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
307. This version includes the following changes: [...]
Hackaday ☛ This Week In Security: Vibecoding, Router Banning, And Remote Dynamic Dependencies
Vibecoding. What could possible go wrong? That’s what [Kevin Joensen] of Baldur wondered, and to find out he asked Anthropic’s Sonnet 4.5 to build a secure login with Two Factor Authentication (2FA). And to the LLM’s credit, it builds the app as requested. [Kevin] took a peek under the hood to see how well the security was handled, and it wasn’t great.
Jon Chiappetta: Finally Able to Insert a Proper Layer of Bi-Directional Multi-Threaded Set of Core Operations to the Highly-Modified OpenVPN Source Code!
When it comes to tunnelling and proxying data, there are in general two independent pipeline directions, read-link->send-tunn && read-tunn->send-link. I separated out some shared limiting variables in the bulk-mode source code which were the c2.buf && m->pending variables so that the data processing can operate independently for RL->ST and RT->SL. I also added a separate additional session state cipher key in the new dual-mode so that the PRIMARY key can handle client->server encryption/decryption independently and the new THREAD key can now be used for server->client traffic communication.