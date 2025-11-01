Shelf Stable Cosmic DE Will Arrive With a Pop! on December 11

news

I could be wrong, but from where I sit I think that the upcoming release of Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS might be one of the most anticipated releases of a Linux distribution in ages. There are a couple of reasons for this. For one thing, in just eight years, Pop! has become one of the most popular desktop Linux distro’s, which is always comfortably placed in the top 10 on Distrowatch’s Page Hit Ranking.

The other reason — perhaps the biggest reason for this particular release — is Cosmic, the distro’s desktop environment which is developed in house.

It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to say that all eyes are on Cosmic as the next version of Pop! is being rolled out onto the launch pad for its expected launch in December. The launch date was announced this week by Carl Richell, the head honcho (actually, the founder and CEO) at the Linux-focused computer maker System76, which is the company behind both the distribution and its desktop.