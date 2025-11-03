news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 03, 2025



Quoting: Devuan 6 “Excalibur” Released with Debian 13 "Trixie" Base —

Over two years after the previous 5 “Daedalus” version, the Devuan team has officially released Devuan 6 “Excalibur”, the latest stable version of the systemd-free Debian derivative.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and leveraging the new APT 3 package manager, this release is based on Debian 13 “Trixie” and inherits most of the changes introduced in Debian 13, while maintaining its own independent direction.

The main highlight is that a merged-/usr filesystem is now mandatory, following Debian’s policy. In light of this, users upgrading from Devuan 5 “Daedalus” must ensure they have installed the usrmerge package before proceeding.