In recent time, with the rise of AI nonsense, I have clearly felt that the criteria I have for a good service are vastly different from commercial providers.

This post was just about email, because it is one of the more uncommon services to liberate for oneself by self-hosting. But the message applies to so many more things.

To me the choice at the moment is most often between "Not using a thing" or "Having a self-hosted variant of it". Because I can't take most of the stuff that is commercially fed to me.

I want to have agency over my digital life.