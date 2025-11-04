news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 04, 2025



Quoting: Leap Fuels Hands-On Learning, Exploration - openSUSE News —

Malcolm, who shared with the openSUSE community how his setup is helping to track aviation through the Mississippi Delta with FlightRadar24 and OpenSky Network, sees more use cases for Leap like turning a home lab into a personal academy for cloud-native systems and beyond.

Malcolm uses software-defined radio (SDR) tools that let users decode real-time transmissions. Using an RTL-SDR dongle connected to his Leap-powered systems, Malcolm can track far more than aircraft as SDR can be used to tune into a wide range of radio frequencies. Leap supports a wide variety of open-source software packages and this makes it easy to install and run software for radio signals, satellite data, and more.

Whether experimenting with SDR, or working with satellite data, Leap 16 provides a stable and secure foundation for experimenting.

People learn about container orchestration with Leap.