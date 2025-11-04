Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Machine Learning in Linux: Dia - 1.6B parameter text to speech model - LinuxLinks
Our Machine Learning in Linux series focuses on apps that make it easy to experiment with machine learning. All the apps covered in the series can be self-hosted.
Dia is a 1.6B parameter text to speech model which is capable of generating ultra-realistic dialogue in one pass. It’s free and open source software.
pingstat - multi-server ping logging - LinuxLinks
pingstat is a lightweight, user-level script for multi-server ping logging, storing stats per server in user-writable SQLite databases.
This is free and open source software.