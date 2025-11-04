Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Making Internet Policy Make Sense—Your Multilingual Guide to the Internet

One of the biggest challenges in Internet policy work is that policy discussions are often not easily accessible to the wider public. In reality, every decision made at the policy level regarding connectivity, safety, affordability, or access significantly impacts how we experience the Internet in our daily lives, from the way we connect to what we can access and how our privacy is protected.  

Tor Project blog

Keeping the internet free together: Join us for State of the Onion 2025

Tune into the 2025 State of the Onion livestream, a virtual two-day event featuring the Tor Project & Tor community's efforts to serve as a lifeline for communities during moments of crisis. 

Arti 1.7.0 released: Onion service restricted discovery, experimental HTTP proxy, relay development, and more.

Arti 1.7.0 stabilizes the onion service restricted discovery feature, previously known as "client authorization". This requires Arti to be built with the restricted-discovery feature enabled, and for the appropriate configuration options to be enabled and configured for the onion service.

9to5Linux

Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

Based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 (codename Excalibur) is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for the best possible hardware support for both existing users and new installations.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 2nd, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

iLabs Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II Adds Upgraded Power Architecture and BConnect Expansion

iLabs has released the Challenger+ RP2040 LoRa Mk II, an upgraded Feather-format microcontroller board that combines the Raspberry Pi RP2040 with an RFM95W LoRa radio module. The new revision refines the original design with improved noise isolation, enhanced power distribution, and added modular connectivity options.

Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking

CZ.NIC has launched the Turris Omnia NG router, described as a new open-source device focused on security, performance, and modularity. It features a quad-core processor, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and M.2-based expandability, targeting users who require a long-lasting and adaptable networking platform.

HUSKYLENS 2 Expands Edge AI Vision with MCP Integration and YOLO Model Support

DFRobot has introduced HUSKYLENS 2, a compact AI vision sensor for real-time visual recognition. It integrates a 6 TOPS dual-core processor, a 2 MP camera, and a touchscreen interface, offering over twenty pre-trained models for object, face, and hand recognition, along with support for custom YOLO-based models.

news

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 04, 2025

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux gamers on Steam finally cross over the 3% mark

  
Linux 3.05% +0.41%

 
Linux 6.18-rc4

  
I'm cutting rc4 a couple of hours early

 
Systemd-Free Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 Distro Is Out Based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

  
The Devuan developers announced the release of Devuan GNU/Linux 6.0 “Daedalus” distribution as a 100% derivative of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system without systemd and related components.

 
Devuan 6 “Excalibur” Released with Debian 13 “Trixie” Base

  
Devuan 6 “Excalibur,” based on Debian 13 “Trixie,” is now out with a mandatory /usr merge and PipeWire audio support

 
SUSE Hugs Buzzwords and Hack Week Project in OpenSUSE

  
some SUSE leftovers

 
Nearly 90% of Windows Games now run on GNU/Linux

  
great news

 
SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support

  
SUSE delivers Raspberry Pi 5 U-Boot support

 
Incus 6.18 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

  
Incus 6.18 adds macOS agent support, VirtIO sound for VMs

 
Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months

  
AerynOS maintainer confirms that founder Ikey Doherty hasn’t been in contact for six months but assures the project remains stable and on track

 
There Would be No Linux Without GNU [original]

  
It started in Boston, not in Helsinki

 
Wine 10.18 is Out

  
new wine release

 
Speaking Truth to Power [original]

  
Bad actors need to be called out

 
Join Us in Internet Relay Chat (IRC) [original]

  
Those of our readers who have an IRC client or know how to install an IRC client are more than welcome to join us there

 
Meeting Us in Person This Week [original]

  
The party will be in Manchester

 
10 Reasons to Choose GNU/Linux, Not Apple, After End of (Vista) 10 [original]

  
To take control of your life adopt GNU/Linux

 
Rianne's Fish Have Survived Our Absence [original]

  
Thankfully we won't be leaving them on their own any time soon

 
Wetherspoons Cuts the Sugar [original]

  
it would probably improve health somewhat


  
 


 
Applications, Games, Hardware, and Distributions

  
today's leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Mozilla and more

 
NVIDIA Releases Linux Driver 580.105 With HDMI and Game Crash Fixes

  
The new NVIDIA 580.105 Linux driver fixes HDMI FRL issues

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Our Machine Learning in Linux series focuses on apps that make it easy to experiment with machine learning

 
NebiOS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution

  
NebiOS is an Ubuntu-based desktop Linux distribution with a custom Wayland compositor called NebiDE (based on Wayfire)

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and LINUX Unplugged

  
4 new episodes

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Fedora but mostly Red Hat's site

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
a little on Windows TCO

 
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (301)

  
mostly paywalled

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
An Alternative to Microsoft Office: SoftMaker FreeOffice 2024

  
by David Pardue (kalwisti)

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS posts

 
Android Leftovers

  
Wear OS 6 seems to be pushing frequent and phony stress alerts

 
LibreELEC 12.2.1 Media Center Arrives with Kodi 21.3 Omega

  
LibreELEC 12.2.1 open-source media center brings Kodi 21.3 Omega and Linux kernel 6.16

 
This minimalist Linux distro is built for small business - and runs like a dream

  
If you're looking for a minimalist Linux distribution that doesn't force specific apps on you and runs well

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Vitalinux – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution

  
Vitalinux is a Linux distribution chosen by the Government of Aragon for its educational centers

 
ZimaOS – simplified, focused and Open NAS operating system

  
ZimaOS is a complete operating system with system-level support for remote access

 
Turris Omnia NG Introduced with OpenWRT-Derived OS, Wi-Fi 7, and 10 Gbps Networking

  
According to the product brief, the Turris Omnia NG runs Turris OS

 
Leap Fuels Hands-On Learning, Exploration

  
Lifelong learners and tech enthusiasts don’t view openSUSE Leap as just a stable operating system

 
Games: Pillars of Eternity, Thrive, BallisticNG, and More

  
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Recent Valnet Articles in XDA and HowTo Geek

  
mostly HowTo Geek

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Steam Deck Kicked Off a PC Gaming Revolution and Steam Deck's USB-C Port Has a Wild Number of Uses

  
Some Steam news

 
Self-Hosting on a Raspberry Pi, Proxmox, Homelabs, and Home Servers

  
haredware projects

 
6 exciting and niche OS projects that are quietly growing as users leave Windows

  
Zorin OS: the polished gateway from Windows to Linux

 
GNU/Linux and Open Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux picks

 
Applications: A Look at Bazaar and Kando

  
Applications for GNU/Linux

 
Android Leftovers

  
No HyperOS 3.1 for You: Xiaomi Devices Missing Out on Android 16 Upgrade

 
Shelf Stable Cosmic DE Will Arrive With a Pop! on December 11

  
What is likely the most anticipated desktop Linux launch in years kicks off on December 11

 
Snap out of it: Canonical on Flatpak friction, Core Desktop, and the future of Ubuntu

  
Jon Seager, VP of Engineering, talks exclusively to The Reg

 
I always install these 7 Flatpak apps on my Linux PCs

  
Looking for Flatpak recommendations that go beyond the usual LibreOffice and GIMP suggestions

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Radio was evaluated on the Volla Phone Quintus, a smartphone powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 with 8 cores, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, running Ubuntu Touch 24.04

 
Kiro – minimal, flexible, and customizable Arch-based Linux distribution

  
Kiro is a minimal, flexible, and fully customizable Arch-based ISO project built on top of ArcoLinux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS links

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related stories

 
today's leftovers

  
Debian and more

 
today's howtos

  
8 howtos

 
These are the only 3 Linux distros I recommend to newcomers

  
Ready to try Linux but confused by the hundreds of distros out there

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
Review: StartOS 0.4.0

  
StartOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution intended to be run on personal servers

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.7, Linux 6.12.57, and Linux 6.6.116

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.7 kernel

 
A Week of Unwinding [original]

  
This coming spring this site turns 22

 
Bicycle Repair, Shoe Repair, and Hacking [original]

  
Learning how to do things on one's own isn't a bad thing

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Retro, Open Hardware, Modding, and Linux Devices

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Games: Steam Next Fest, DIY Pinball Machine, and More

  
Games-centric leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
only half a dozen for now

 
FreeBSD 15.0-BETA4 Now Available

  
FreeBSD 15.0 Beta 4 is out

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 2nd, 2025

  
The 264th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 2nd, 2025.

 
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) While Microsoft Transmits Malware

  
some FUD and more

 
I deleted Windows from my PC after using Linux for five months

  
"Linux keeps treating me well"

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: Launchpad, NebiOS 10.0, and Microsoft E.E.E.

  
3 more Ubuntu stories or Canonical stories

 
Open Hardware/Modding With Linux, and Phones With Lineage OS

  
gadgets and more

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
projects, events, and CMS stuff

 
GNOME at the Surveillance Giant's Summer of Labour and "Most Annoying Problems With These GNOME Extensions"

  
a pair of GNOME stories

 
Web Browsers: Tor Browser, Helium, Firefox, and More

  
WWW software outline

 
Programming Leftovers

  
four more picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches, incidents, more

 
LibreOffice, OpenDocument, and International Criminal Court dumps Microsoft Office

  
some Productivity Software/LibreOffice picks

 
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers (Lots of Slop)

  
hype and more

 
Fedora Leftovers

  
Releases and derivatives

 
today's howtos

  
Sunday's batch of howtos

 
Now’s the Best Time to Ditch Windows and Mac for Linux

  
I will detail why both Windows and macOS are terrible options and why Linux is the only sensible choice

 
Android Leftovers

  
Nova Launcher's surprise update to could mark an end of era for Android

 
Arch’s Pacman 7.1 Package Manager Brings Stronger Signature Enforcement

  
Pacman 7.1 package manager for Arch Linux enforces signature verification by default

 
Interview with Simon Budig, GIMP developer

  
GIMP is Free and Libre Open Source Software

 
Arch Linux’s November 2025 ISO and Archinstall 3.0.12 Installer Are Out Now

  
The Arch Linux project released today the November 2025 ISO snapshot for the Arch Linux distribution, along with a new version of their menu-based installer, Archinstall 3.0.12.

 
Kodi 21.3 Improves Blu-Ray Playback on Linux, Adds HDR Support on Xbox One

  
Kodi 21.3 has been released today as the latest stable version for this free, open-source, and cross-platform media center and home theater software for Linux, Android, macOS, Windows, and other platforms.

 
Debian’s APT Package Manager to Integrate Rust Code by May 2026

  
Debian developers confirm that Rust will become a hard dependency for APT starting May 2026

 
3 Useful Linux Apps to Try This Weekend (Oct. 31 - Nov. 2)

  
But in Linux repositories, there are countless tools for all sorts of jobs

 
Terminal Geeks Rejoice! Proton VPN's Long-Awaited Linux CLI is Finally Here

  
Manage Proton VPN from the command line on Ubuntu, Debian, and Fedora

 
Adios, Windows: These alternatives make switching from Microsoft easy

  
Windows is not the perfect operating system for everyone

 
Best Linux Distros for Development

  
Not only does Linux have all of the development tools you need

 
Fedora Linux 43 is here!

  
I’m excited to announce my very first Fedora Linux release as the new Fedora Project Leader

 
AcreetionOS – user-friendly Arch-based Linux distribution

  
AcreetionOS is an approachable and user-friendly distribution based on the powerful Arch Linux core

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
4 hard Linux lessons I learned early - and I was better off for it

  
My Linux journey started many years ago, and it got off to a really rocky start

 
Shotcut 25.10 Video Editor Released with Screen Recording, Typewriter Text Effect

  
Shotcut 25.10 was released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

  
As of today, October 22nd, 2025, Canonical has published the first working daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (codename Resolute Raccoon) for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing. Previous daily builds released until today were broken.

 
Sculpt OS – component-based desktop operating system

  
Sculpt is a component-based desktop operating system that puts the user in the position of full control

 
Ximper Linux – Russian Linux distribution

  
Ximper Linux is a Russian, rolling-release distribution based on ALT Linux

 
This Week in GNOME: #223 Spooky Updates

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 24 to October 31

 
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Security Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux picks

 
New Releases: AerynOS 2025.10 and Unraid 7.2 Released

  
as covered by Linuxiac

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
some news about Canonical/Ubuntu

 
EasyOS Sticks With XLibre and Has New Release

  
XLibre and EasyOS news

 
It's FOSS on Software and Free Software News

  
some picks from It's FOSS

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
LWN on the Hostile Takeover of RubyGems.org (an Ongoing Coup)

  
Ruby battles

 
This Week In Rust, Rust 1.91.0, and DebugFS on Rust

  
Rust news

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles